Kim Kardashian Shows Son Saint West Riding His First Motorcycle – See The Cute Pic!

Kim Kardashian West's little boy is ready to hit the road!
On Thursday, the reality star posted an Instagram pic of her almost 2-year-old son, Saint West, riding a toy motorcycle. Saint shows off his miniature biker gear in the cute snap, wearing Harley Davidson sweat pants with a long sleeved shirt and his hair done up in cornrows.
KKW doesn't post photos of either of her children on social media that often, but when she does, they melt our hearts, just like this one.
Earlier this week, she shared a rare photo of daughter North wearing all Adidas and a fur coat. Her hair is curly and tied up with a pink hair tie.
The West household will soon be a family of five as Kim and husband Kanye West anxiously await the arrival of their third child. The couple's unidentified surrogate is reportedly due in late January.
-- Kevin Zelman