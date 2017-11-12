Kim Kardashian Throws Incredible Baby Shower For Baby No. 3

Kim Kardashian is ready to welcome baby No. 3!
Kim threw an epic baby shower on Saturday in honor of her third baby, who is due via surrogate this winter.
The 37-year-old reality star excitedly shared a sneak peek of the big day with her fans on her Instagram story.
The gorgeous fete, which Kim said was a tea-themed shower, included tons of cherry blossom trees, pink and white florals everywhere and an adorable North West chiming in about how excited she was for her next sibling.
Momma Kris Jenner was also on tap and was spotted toasting the exciting day!
As was pal, Maria Menounos!
North West was ready for the big day and was adorably dressed in an asian-inspired frock.
Talk about a dreamy day for Kim's next bundle of joy.
Kim and hubby, Kanye West, who are already parents to 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint, confirmed they were expecting their third child during a season 14 trailer for "KUWTK" in late September.