Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Selena Quintanilla For Halloween

Kim Kardashian dressed up as another famous lady for Halloween – Selena Quintanilla.
The reality star wore a purple sparkly jumpsuit that looks like Selena's iconic onstage outfit.
Kim also rocked a wig, dark lipstick and posed with a microphone.
The mother of two shared a video of her twirling in her costume on Twitter on Tuesday.
"My fave Selena!!!!," she tweeted.
In another video she shared on Twitter, Kim showed off her famous assets while dancing to a jam.
The last video the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star shared is of her dancing and lip-syncing to Selena's music.
Selena wasn't Kim's only costume of the Halloween season.She and BFF Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Sonny and Cher over the weekend.
And Cher was apparently a big fan of Kim's look.
"@KimKardashian Woke To See You Are Me 4 You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister Dream Of India"Is Perfect 4U,& @BobMackie at his best," Cher Tweeted.
Then Kim channeled her inner Aaliyah for another Halloween party.
Lastly, she and older sister Kourtney Kardashian stuck to their "#ICONS" theme by going as Michael Jackson and Madonna.
Kim definitely doesn't slack when it comes to Halloween!
-- Kevin Zelman