Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Reveal Why They Chose To Keep Their Family Dog After It Bit Their Son

Back in April, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann experienced an event that no parent wants to live through— their 5-year-old son Kash was bit by their family dog, Sinn.

"It was like a bad dream. Our dog Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite. It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I'd be dealing with in my life," Kim tells PEOPLE.

The bite left Kash in the hospital for 4 days and the scratch was a millimeter away from his eye.

On Friday's episode of "Don't be Tardy" Kroy explains, "Sinn doesn't like the blower so he's already in high alert. […] I hear Kash screaming, he's crying very loud. At that point I think he's scared, but then I realize Sinn bit Kash. He's dripping blood everywhere on his shirt. He pulls his hands down and there's multiple lacerations, I can't see his eye. I knew it was a dire emergency."

When Kash was taken to the hospital, Sinn's trainer came to the house immediately to remove the dog until Kim and Kroy could decide what to do with their beloved family pet.

Kim explains they watched security camera footage of the bite and she and her husband of six years both realized that Sinn didn't attack Kash. Instead, he was bitten.

"That was a turning point for me," Kim tells PEOPLE. "It was not an attack – he nipped at Kash's face in an attempt to communicate with Kash. Not that that is an excuse. But he took off running. It wasn't as if he was attacking. Sinn knew he had done wrong.

While Kash was in the hospital, he still asked to see Sinn and when a therapy dog came into his room to help him heal, Kash went right up to the dog and had no problem about doing so.

"If Kash ever looked at me and said that he didn't want to be around Sinn or showed any hesitation, then he wouldn't be here. We love Sinn, he's a part of our family, but our children will always come first without a doubt," Kim explains.

Seven months later and multiple surgeries later, Kash is healthy and 95 percent healed and is even going to be getting a puppy for his birthday next August!

