'King Arthur' Flops, 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' Still Rules At The Box Office

The first major box office flop of the summer movie season has arrived.

Studio estimates on Sunday say director Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" opened to a bleak $14.7 million from more than 3,700 locations against a costly $175 million production budget.

The action pic starring Charlie Hunnam as Arthur debuted in third place behind the raunchy, R-rated Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comedy "Snatched," in second place with $17.5 million.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its first place reign with $63 million. The "Guardians" sequel has earned $246.2 million domestically in just two weeks.

Neither "King Arthur" nor "Snatched" were well-received by critics. "Snatched" fell behind Schumer's "Trainwreck," which opened to $30.6 million in July 2015.

