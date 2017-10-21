Kit Harington Says Reading The Final Script For 'Game Of Thrones' Made Him Cry

Jon Snow knows something after all – and it's making him cry! Kit Harington has shared his sensitive reaction to the anticipated "Game of Thrones" series finale.
In an interview with BBC's "The One Show" on Friday, the actor revealed that the cast had their read-through for the final script recently – an experience which he said gave him a heavy perspective.
"I know everything now … I'm really emotional about it," he admitted. "I cried at the end."
While fans may speculate that Kit's tearful response could have been related to the fate of his beloved character, the 30-year-old explained that it's actually much bigger than that.
"It wasn't anything particular that happened," he said. "You have to remember that eight years of it, no one really cares about it more than us. … It's been an institution longer than any other institution I've been in – school, drama school, anything. And I get a bit weepy thinking about it."
Kit won't be moving on from the HBO smash alone. He and former co-star Rose Leslie announced their engagement last month.
And, he acknowledged that he and his "GoT" family aren't the only ones with a lot to process as the series begins to wrap.
"Loads of people in the world are attached to it," he said.
There's a long winter ahead – the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" isn't set to air until 2019.
-- Erin Biglow