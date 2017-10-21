Kit Harington Says Reading The Final Script For 'Game Of Thrones' Made Him Cry

Jon Snow knows something after all – and it's making him cry! Kit Harington has shared his sensitive reaction to the anticipated "Game of Thrones" series finale.

In an interview with BBC's "The One Show" on Friday, the actor revealed that the cast had their read-through for the final script recently – an experience which he said gave him a heavy perspective.

"I know everything now … I'm really emotional about it," he admitted. "I cried at the end."