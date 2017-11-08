Kristen Bell Lip-Syncs To 'Let It Go' From Frozen While Idina Menzel Performs It Behind Her – Watch!

Kristen Bell took to Instagram on Tuesday night and posted the most epic lip sync to "Let It Go" from her movie, "Frozen."

Kristen plays Princess Anna in the Disney classic while Broadway sensation Idina Menzel plays her sister Queen Elsa — and as most people know, Idina's performance of "Let It Go" in the movie caused the song to soar to meteoric heights. It looks like Kristen wanted to get in on the action!

In the hilarious video, Kristin is lip-synching "Frozen" and it seems like she's just singing along to the track. And then all of a sudden, Idina pops up behind her, revealing that it was her singing the entire time.