Kristen Bell Lip-Syncs To 'Let It Go' From Frozen While Idina Menzel Performs It Behind Her – Watch!

Kristen Bell took to Instagram on Tuesday night and posted the most epic lip sync to "Let It Go" from her movie, "Frozen."
Kristen plays Princess Anna in the Disney classic while Broadway sensation Idina Menzel plays her sister Queen Elsa — and as most people know, Idina's performance of "Let It Go" in the movie caused the song to soar to meteoric heights. It looks like Kristen wanted to get in on the action!
In the hilarious video, Kristin is lip-synching "Frozen" and it seems like she's just singing along to the track. And then all of a sudden, Idina pops up behind her, revealing that it was her singing the entire time.
Mic drop."SISTERS. (I ❤ u @idinamenzel)," the 37-year-old actress captioned her Instagram
The hysterical lip sync made Idina bust out laughing in the middle of the song, as you can see in the last few seconds of the video.
For Halloween, one of Kristen's daughters demanded Kristen be Elsa for Halloween. And Kristin, who probably has had enough of her chilly film, took one for the team and begrudgingly dressed up as the hit "Frozen" character.
"When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween… you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween," she captioned her Insta post.
How can anyone not love Kristen?!
-- Kevin Zelman