Kristen Bell's Daughter Made Her Dress As Elsa From 'Frozen'

Just when Kristen Bell thought she could get away from her "Frozen" fame, her daughter had other plans!
The 37-year-old actress, who played Anna in the hit movie, revealed over the weekend that her daughter, Lincoln, wanted her to be Elsa from "Frozen" for Halloween.
Kristen shared a hilarious photo of her costume on Instagram and captioned the pic, "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #Halloween"
Kristen showed off a goofy grin as she posed in the signature powder blue bejeweled princess dress, that Idina Menzel's character wears in the flick. In the funny caption, she also made a reference to her NBC show, "The Good Place" when she chose to use the word "forking" in place of a swear word. In her show, "The Good Place" you can't curse, so her character uses the word "forking" as a substitution for the other four letter word that begins with an f.
Kristen and husband, Dax Shepard have two daughters together, Lincoln, 4 and Delta, 2.
"Frozen" became a box office hit and an instant classic when it was released in 2013. Earlier this year it was announced that "Frozen 2" will be coming to theaters in November 2019.
"Quick weather forecast from your favorite Disney princess' sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!!"
Maybe next year Kristen will be able to dress as Anna for Halloween.
-- Kevin Zelman