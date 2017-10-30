Kristen Bell's Daughter Made Her Dress As Elsa From 'Frozen'

Just when Kristen Bell thought she could get away from her "Frozen" fame, her daughter had other plans!

The 37-year-old actress, who played Anna in the hit movie, revealed over the weekend that her daughter, Lincoln, wanted her to be Elsa from "Frozen" for Halloween.

Kristen shared a hilarious photo of her costume on Instagram and captioned the pic, "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #Halloween"