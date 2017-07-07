Kendall & Kylie Jenner Sued By Commercial Photographer Over Tupac Shakur T-shirts

A commercial photographer has sued Kendall and Kylie Jenner over the use of two of his images of late rapper Tupac Shakur that were used on T-shirts the sisters briefly sold for $125 apiece.

Michael Miller sued the Jenner sisters in a Los Angeles federal court on Friday for copyright infringement over the "vintage" T-shirts that featured their likeness or designs superimposed over photos of famous musicians. Miller's suit states the Jenners never sought permission to use his photos.

The sisters' brand Kendall + Kylie stopped selling the shirts last month after Ozzy Osbourne's wife and the mother of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G, criticized them.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner attend the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles

READ: Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner Apologize After T-Shirt Backlash

Emails sent to the Jenners' publicists were not immediately returned Friday.

Miller is seeking at least $150,000 apiece for the use of his photos.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk42

Related news

Latest News