Is Kylie Jenner Planning A Gender Reveal Photo Shoot?

Is Kylie Jenner planning to reveal some big, pink news?
Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram photo on Wednesday that made a lot of her fans curious about the gender of her unborn baby. In the pic, Kylie snapped a photo of her pink nails and some pink diamond butterfly bracelets and captioned the photo, "shoot day."
Her fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that she must be planning a gender reveal photo shoot. One fan commented, "Soooo maybe it's a girl? Maternity shoot?"
Another KarJenner fan said, "Shooting plus pink everything?? Yeah, she's preparing for the baby reveal."
Back in September, reports surfaced that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting their first child together. They have yet to confirm the news, but fans are certain that a baby is on the way for the couple based on her recent photos. Kylie has only been taking photos from the chest up and has sporting baggy clothes as of late, suggesting that there is definitely a Jenner-Scott baby.
It’s been a busy couple of months for Kylie and Travis. Last week, Kylie headed to her man’s hometown of Houston and they were spotted out enjoying a couple dates.
Earlier this week, the normally outgoing Kylie traded Halloween parties for a low-key night in with her friends.
What do you think? Is Kylie prepping her baby gender reveal photo shoot?!
-- Kevin Zelman