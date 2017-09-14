Lady Gaga Cancels Festival Performance After Hospitalization

Lady Gaga has been hospitalized and forced to pull out of the upcoming Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil, citing "severe physical pain" and posting a photo of what resembles an IV in her arm.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter that she had to take care of her body and asked fans for their "grace and understanding."

Her representatives said in a statement Thursday that Lady Gaga was suffering from "severe physical pain" that affected her ability to perform and that she was under the care of "expert medical professionals."

Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. ????????I'm so sorry, and I love you so much. ????

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

It wasn't clear what she was suffering from or where she was being treated. She posted a photo on Instagram of her arm with a needle in it and a tube running outside the photo's frame.

Rock in Rio, which starts Friday, is to feature Maroon 5, Fergie, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N' Roses.

Earlier this month, Lady Gaga postponed a Montreal concert, citing laryngitis and a respiratory infection. She has previously said she suffers from chronic pain from fibromyalgia.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk53

Related news

Latest News