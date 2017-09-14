Lady Gaga Cancels Festival Performance After Hospitalization

Lady Gaga has been hospitalized and forced to pull out of the upcoming Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil, citing "severe physical pain" and posting a photo of what resembles an IV in her arm.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter that she had to take care of her body and asked fans for their "grace and understanding."

Her representatives said in a statement Thursday that Lady Gaga was suffering from "severe physical pain" that affected her ability to perform and that she was under the care of "expert medical professionals."