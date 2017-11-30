Lady Gaga Flaunts Hot Bod In A Diamond Bikini And Heels On Miami Beach

The 31-year-old pop star left very little to the imagination as she posed in a seriously skimpy, thong, diamond-encrusted bikini on Miami Beach on Wednesday. Mother Monster shared photos of her barely-there beach ensemble in a series of Instagram snaps.
In the first snap, Gaga put her best foot forward as she posed in the san in a set of sky-high heels, white bikini bottoms from Sauvage Swimwear, a black beach coverup, body chains and some cool aviator shades.
She captioned the picture, "From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami! #beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami Bienvenidos a Miami!"
In the next pic, the "Joanne" singer bared all and flashed her rear assets as she stared out at the blue ocean. She wrote alongside the saucy pic, "Call me Princess Peach."
To cap things off, Gaga showed off her fit physique as she lounged on a beach chair and looked away from the camera. In another pic, she gave her fans a close-up look of her diamond bikini top and the massive necklace she wore with it.
The sexy snaps definitely for her 27 Million Instagram followers talking!
Lady Gaga is no stranger to head-turning fashion! In fact, the diamond bikini seems like one of her more "normal" looks compared to styles like her meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Lady Gaga poses in her all-meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images)
Or how about her bubble dress that she wore during her 2009 tour?
Lady Gaga's Bubble Dress (Getty Images)
Gaga always knows how to get the people talkin'!
-- Kevin Zelman