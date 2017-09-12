Lady Gaga Opens Up About Fibromyalgia Battle

Lady Gaga’s documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two” hopes to bring awareness to chronic illness, especially Fibromyalgia, which she has been diagnosed with. 

In the trailer for her Netflix documentary, we saw Mother Monster at a doctor’s office getting injections with a painful look on her face. On Tuesday, Gaga tweeted about her chronic pain saying “In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”

According to the National Fibromyalgia Association, “Fibromyalgia is a common and complex chronic pain disorder that affects people physically, mentally and socially. […] It is characterized by chronic widespread pain, multiple tender points, abnormal pain processing, sleep disturbances, fatigue and often psychological distress.

This isn’t the first time the ‘Perfect Illusion’ singer has had to overcome chronic pain. Back in 2013, Gaga had to cancel a majority of her Born This Way Ball due to chronic pain in her hip, which ended up requiring surgery.

Produced by Heather Parry for Live Nation Productions, "Gaga: Five Foot Two" hits on Netflix on September 22.

We are supporting you, Lady Gaga! Get well soon!

-- Kevin Zelman

