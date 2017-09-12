Lady Gaga Opens Up About Fibromyalgia Battle

Lady Gaga’s documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two” hopes to bring awareness to chronic illness, especially Fibromyalgia, which she has been diagnosed with.

In the trailer for her Netflix documentary, we saw Mother Monster at a doctor’s office getting injections with a painful look on her face. On Tuesday, Gaga tweeted about her chronic pain saying “In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.”

According to the National Fibromyalgia Association, “Fibromyalgia is a common and complex chronic pain disorder that affects people physically, mentally and socially. […] It is characterized by chronic widespread pain, multiple tender points, abnormal pain processing, sleep disturbances, fatigue and often psychological distress.