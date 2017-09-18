Lady Gaga Postpones World Tour Due To Health Struggles

Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour's European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems, the tour's promoter said Monday.

The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 28 in Germany. Lady Gaga was also due to perform in Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Britain, Denmark and Sweden.

"Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform," tour promoter Live Nation said. "She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement."