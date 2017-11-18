Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Madonna & More Celebs Mourn The Loss Of Fashion Icon Azzedine Alaia

Fashion and entertainment celebrities from around the world are mourning the death of Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaia.

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham said on Twitter that it was a sad day and called Alaia "a true master" and one of her biggest inspirations.

Singer Rihanna posted an online photo of her and the famed designer, saying "you will live on forever."

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor said she was "deeply saddened" by the news and thanked Alaia for "always empowering women and embracing diversity."

Alaia was known as a fashion iconoclast whose clingy styles helped define the 1980s and who dressed famous women from Hollywood to the White House.

The French Haute Couture Federation announced Alaia's death Saturday without providing details. He was 77.

I’ll mourn forever the loss of my friend. A true genius in not only fashion but in his heart. He was a king and had the highest standards of design and work ethic. He was so giving, so loving, his heart so full and pure. I️’d watch in awe as he hand made each and every piece, his fingers touching the fabric like poetry. Then he would want to feed us all, and cook with his own hands and talk for hours at the table while his dogs would run around joyfully smelling the delicious food he made us. To say he was special would be an understatement. To say he was integral, important and influential to fashion is simply not enough. There was no one who did what he did. No one knew a woman’s body like him. He should be celebrated as one of the greatest fashion designers the world has ever known. I️ love you, Azzedine. I️’m devastated I️ didn’t get to say goodbye. I️ love you.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

GOD Bless this. Talented and Beautiful Soul! ♥️????♥️????♥️ Azzedjne Alaia ♥️????♥️????????♥️! I was so Lucky to know him. Work with him and laugh with him!! ???????? May he rest in Peace! ???????? @stevenmeisel_

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

#alaia

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

I am so saddened to wake up to hear that we lost a fashion genius. Harry bought me this Azzedine Alaia dress 25 years ago. It is my favorite dress of all time. I have worn it for more than 2 decades and I will always treasure it. Rest In Peace ❤️????????

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

