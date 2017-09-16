Lady Gaga Sends Support To 'Warrior Princess' Selena Gomez

Lady Gaga has nothing but love for Selena Gomez.
Selena Gomez recently opened up about her health issues, revealing that she had received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
Gaga took to Twitter on Friday to share a positive message to the singer.
"Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration," she tweeted.
Gaga has also had some health issues of her own.
She was recently hospitalized for severe physical pain and had to cancel a performance.
She shared a health update on Thursday.
"I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors," she said.
-- Stephanie Swaim