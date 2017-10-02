Lady Gaga's Health Update, Puerto Rico Donation & Prayers For Las Vegas

Last month, Gaga ultimately had to postpone the European leg of the Joanne World Tour due to her ongoing battle with the disease.

In the midst of her health struggles, Gaga is also doing her part to help victims of Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria, as well as those devastated by the earthquake in Mexico City.

She tweeted about her extremely generous donation: "While praying every day, I'm also donating $1Mil to relief efforts for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, Maria and the Mexico City earthquake."