Lady Gaga's Health Update, Puerto Rico Donation & Prayers For Las Vegas

Lady Gaga is a woman of many talents… and donations!
Mother Monster took to Twitter to ensure her Little Monsters that she is getting stronger since her Fibromyalgia diagnosis this September.
"What a killer article. Gettin' stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can't wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp," she wrote.
Last month, Gaga ultimately had to postpone the European leg of the Joanne World Tour due to her ongoing battle with the disease.
In the midst of her health struggles, Gaga is also doing her part to help victims of Hurricanes Irma, Jose and Maria, as well as those devastated by the earthquake in Mexico City.
She tweeted about her extremely generous donation: "While praying every day, I'm also donating $1Mil to relief efforts for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, Maria and the Mexico City earthquake."
Gaga joins stars like Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee and Bethenny Frankel who have also been actively raising funds for worldwide disaster relief.
After the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, Gaga also took to Twitter to speak out on gun control: "This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol"
Late Sunday night thousands of fans attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three day country music festival that took place in the heart of Las Vegas. During country star Jason Aldean's performance, shots began to fire from the 32nd floor of the neighboring Mandalay Bay Hotel. At least 58 people have been killed and more than 500 concertgoers have been injured.
Due to the horrific events across the globe, the "Perfect Illusion" singer revealed on Twitter that she is holding "a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer" on her Instagram Live in the hopes of bringing some peace of mind to her fans.
While Lady Gaga is healing herself, she's still trying to heal the world. That’s why we love our Mother Monster!
-- Kevin Zelman