Larry King Reveals His Secret Battle With Lung Cancer

Larry King secretly battled lung cancer and hasn’t spoken about it until now.



The 83-year-old television host went in for a routine visit with his doctor and they found a small spot on his lung, Us Weekly reports. After a CAT scan and PET scan he was told he has the beginning stages of lung cancer.



On July 17, King went in for surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and doctors told him that the spot on his lung was malignant, but he was definitely in the early stages of lung cancer. If King had waited two or three years, he would have been in trouble.