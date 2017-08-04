Late Chester Bennington & Chris Cornell Honored With Live Performance By Cornell's Daughter & OneRepublic

The late rock singers Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were honored by Cornell's 12-year-old daughter and the band OneRepublic during a moving and heartfelt live performance Friday.

Toni Cornell and OneRepublic sang "Hallelujah" on ABC's "Good Morning America." The two late singers were close friends, and Bennington was the godfather to Chris Cornell's 11-year-old son, Chris.

Cornell hanged himself in May. Bennington hanged himself on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday last month. Both deaths were ruled suicides.