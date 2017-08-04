Late Chester Bennington & Chris Cornell Honored With Live Performance By Cornell's Daughter & OneRepublic

The late rock singers Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington were honored by Cornell's 12-year-old daughter and the band OneRepublic during a moving and heartfelt live performance Friday.

Toni Cornell and OneRepublic sang "Hallelujah" on ABC's "Good Morning America." The two late singers were close friends, and Bennington was the godfather to Chris Cornell's 11-year-old son, Chris.

Cornell hanged himself in May. Bennington hanged himself on what would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday last month. Both deaths were ruled suicides.

One Republic & Toni Cornell perform live from Central Park on 'Good Morning America,' on August 4, 2017

(Getty Images)

READ: Chris Cornell's Widow Still Awaiting Details About His Death

Bennington sang "Hallelujah" at Cornell's funeral, and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder said that one was of the reasons why they decided to perform the Leonard Cohen track.

Toni Cornell said in an interview: "It's an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them."

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk46

Related news

Latest News