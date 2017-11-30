The Late Steve Irwin's Littlest 'Crocodile Hunter' Robert Irwin Celebrates 14th Birthday

(Instagram / Robert Irwin)
The late Steve Irwin's littlest "Crocodile Hunter" is all grown up.
Robert Irwin turned 14 years old on Dec. 1, and his family celebrated with a series of sweet social media posts.
"14 years ago we welcomed you into our lives. Your dad would be so proud of the brilliant young man you have become. I love you Robert," his mom Terri tweeted.
"You are the greatest brother and friend. I'm so lucky to be your sister. Thank you for always making me smile," big sister Bindi added.
Robert was just 2 years old when his father died, but the young naturalist has followed in his dad's footsteps since.
The birthday boy proved he was a chip off the old block during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" earlier this month. Robert introduced Jimmy to a ton of animal friends, including an albino python and two leopard cubs.
The Irwin family is set to return to Animal Planet next year for new television projects, just 10 years after the "Crocodile Hunter" ended on the network. Terri, Bindi and Robert will also serve as global ambassadors for Discovery Communications.
Crikey, this kiddo has a bright future. Happy birthday, Robert!