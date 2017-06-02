Lauren Conrad Found The Cutest Way To Announce The Sex Of Her Baby

Lauren Conrad is about to welcome another special man in her life!

On Friday, the fashion designer and former reality star revealed that she and husband William Tell have a son on the way.

"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy," she wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of a card featuring the phrase "It's a guy" printed in blue lettering.