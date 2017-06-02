Lauren Conrad Found The Cutest Way To Announce The Sex Of Her Baby

Lauren Conrad is about to welcome another special man in her life!

On Friday, the fashion designer and former reality star revealed that she and husband William Tell have a son on the way.

"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy," she wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of a card featuring the phrase "It's a guy" printed in blue lettering.

LC first shared her and William's pregnancy news on New Year's Day, and has kept fans updated with photos of her growing bump on social media ever since.

Back in March, the couple hit the beach for their babymoon and Lauren joked that she's already missing the perks of pre-pregnancy life.

"Pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," Lauren teased, 'gramming a seaside shot of herself holding up a drink next to her bare belly.

Her and William's little one is already in good company.

LC's fellow "The Hills" alums Heidi Montag and Whitney Port are also currently expecting, while Audrina Patridge welcomed a daughter with husband Corey Bohan last year.

-- Erin Biglow

