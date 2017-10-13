Lauren Conrad Takes Her Son To The Pumpkin Patch For The First Time – See The Pic!

The 31-year-old fashion mogul is wearing a mustard yellow top and ripped jeans. She is posed perfectly on barrels of hay surrounded by scarecrows and above average-sized pumpkins. Her son, Liam James, is wearing the cutest lamb onesie while propped up on his mom's thigh.

Lauren Conrad gave birth to Liam on July 5 and she revealed the exciting news in the cutest way possible — with an adorable needlepoint! In the stitching of the needlepoint, it had their family’s name, “The Tells,” and the message, “And then there were 5.” She captioned the photo of her needlepoint, “He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!”