Lauren Conrad & William Tell Welcome Baby Boy

"The Hills" alum Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell have welcomed a baby boy!

LC confirmed the birth of the couple's son -- baby Liam James Tell -- with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday. 

"He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!" Lauren wrote next to a sweet cross-stitch showing their family – mom Lauren, dad William, baby Liam, and the family's two dogs.

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!

"And then there were five," read the message under the cross-stitch of the family.

According to People, Liam weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and was born on July 5.

"Mom, Dad and baby are doing well," the couple said in a statement to the mag. "We're already in love!"

-- Jolie Lash

