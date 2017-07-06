Lauren Conrad & William Tell Welcome Baby Boy

"The Hills" alum Lauren Conrad and husband William Tell have welcomed a baby boy!
LC confirmed the birth of the couple's son -- baby Liam James Tell -- with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.
"He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!" Lauren wrote next to a sweet cross-stitch showing their family – mom Lauren, dad William, baby Liam, and the family's two dogs.
"And then there were five," read the message under the cross-stitch of the family.
According to People, Liam weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and was born on July 5.
"Mom, Dad and baby are doing well," the couple said in a statement to the mag. "We're already in love!"
-- Jolie Lash