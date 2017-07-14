Lea Michele & More Remember Cory Monteith On Anniversary Of His Death

Some former "Glee" castmates of Cory Monteith have paid tribute to the late actor on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Lea Michele posted a picture of herself with Monteith, whom she also dated, on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, "4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more C." Actress Dianna Agron did the same , calling Monteith a "wonder human." She writes, "I miss every bit of you."

4 years and it still feels like yesterday.. love you more C❤️

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Heart stopped a beat realizing that today it has been four years without this wonder human. This picture is a perfect representation of how funny and mischievous you were (I mean look at that grin) I could never contain myself when you were near. I remember this moment, those funny men in hand, feeling like maybe they had read the wrong names and what were we even doing there....how were we fooling everyone, what kind of magic was this? So lucky to have had our show, our cast and you. I miss seeing you every day on set, your supreme kindness and generosity. I miss every bit of you.

A post shared by Dianna Agron (@diannaagron) on

Monteith was found dead in a Canadian hotel room on July 13, 2013. A coroner's report blamed the 31-year-old's death on a fatal dose of heroin and alcohol.

