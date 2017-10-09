Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Ryan Murphy & More Have An Epic 'Glee’ Reunion At The Elsie Festival

Gleeks everywhere had reason to celebrate this weekend!

"Glee" stars Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Jenna Ushkowitz and creator Ryan Murphy hit the 2017 Elsie Festival over the weekend and their reunion made many of us realize how much we miss the hit singing show. 

Lea Michele tweeted a photo of their crew and captioned it, "Glee family?? I love you @MrRPMurphy thank you for introducing me tonight... and @DarrenCriss such a special night! ?"

WATCH: Lea Michele Reflects On Her 'Glee' Glory Days & Talks New Album 'Places'

Darren also shared a photo on his Twitter account alongside pal, Jenna. 

The festival, held in New York City’s Central Park and dubbed the Coachella of Broadway, was filled with incredible performances from Lea and Darren, as well as singing heavyweights "Moana" star Auli'I Cravalho, Ingrid Michaelson, Jeremy Jordan and Alan Cummings. 

Lea kicked things off with two Rachel Berry classics, "Don't Rain on my Parade" and "Maybe This Time."

LOOK: Lea Michele: From 'Glee' To Glam! 

Darren didn’t disappoint either and brought back the Warbler hit, "Teenage Dream," which he played on the piano. 

Then he and Lea teamed up to sing "Falling Slowly,”  which she said was a  special song for them both.

"It’s so nice to have all of these amazing memories from 'Glee' together,"  Lea told the crowd. 

WATCH: Darren Criss On Why He Posted That Nearly Nude Selfie

One excited festival-goer shared all the performances on Instagram

Despite the 300% humidity #ElsieFest was a DREAM, here are 9 highlights: ???? @darrencriss + @leamichele doing Falling Slowly ⭐️ @leamichele doing Don't Rain On My Parade ???? @auliicravalho + @darrencriss doing How Far I'll Go ???? @ingridmichaelson + @darrencriss doing A Whole New World ???? @leamichele doing Maybe This Time ???????? @jeremymjordan doing Shiksa Goddess ???? @ingridmichaelson doing Somewhere That's Green ???? @alancummingsnaps doing Ladies Who Lunch ???? @jennaushkowitz + @darrencriss doing Granger Danger

A post shared by Katie Minard (@katieminard) on

There's nothing better than seeing Rachel Berry, Blaine Anderson and Tina Chang back together! Don’t you agree? 

-- Kevin Zelman

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News