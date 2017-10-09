Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Ryan Murphy & More Have An Epic 'Glee’ Reunion At The Elsie Festival

Gleeks everywhere had reason to celebrate this weekend!
"Glee" stars Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Jenna Ushkowitz and creator Ryan Murphy hit the 2017 Elsie Festival over the weekend and their reunion made many of us realize how much we miss the hit singing show.
Lea Michele tweeted a photo of their crew and captioned it, "Glee family I love you @MrRPMurphy thank you for introducing me tonight... and @DarrenCriss such a special night! "
Darren also shared a photo on his Twitter account alongside pal, Jenna.
The festival, held in New York City’s Central Park and dubbed the Coachella of Broadway, was filled with incredible performances from Lea and Darren, as well as singing heavyweights "Moana" star Auli'I Cravalho, Ingrid Michaelson, Jeremy Jordan and Alan Cummings.
Lea kicked things off with two Rachel Berry classics, "Don't Rain on my Parade" and "Maybe This Time."
Darren didn’t disappoint either and brought back the Warbler hit, "Teenage Dream," which he played on the piano.
Then he and Lea teamed up to sing "Falling Slowly,” which she said was a special song for them both.
"It’s so nice to have all of these amazing memories from 'Glee' together," Lea told the crowd.
One excited festival-goer shared all the performances on Instagram
There's nothing better than seeing Rachel Berry, Blaine Anderson and Tina Chang back together! Don’t you agree?
-- Kevin Zelman