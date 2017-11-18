Lea Michele Would Do A 'Glee' Reboot 'In A Heartbeat'

It has only been two years since "Glee" hit its final note, but Lea Michele may be willing to return to the halls of McKinley High School!

The 31-year-old actress sat down with Chelsea Handler on her Netflix talk show – "Chelsea" – to chat about her current role on ABC’s "The Mayor." With so many TV reboots in the works, however, Chelsea couldn’t help but ask if Lea would be game to see "Glee" make a comeback.