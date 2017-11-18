Lea Michele Would Do A 'Glee' Reboot 'In A Heartbeat'

It has only been two years since "Glee" hit its final note, but Lea Michele may be willing to return to the halls of McKinley High School!
The 31-year-old actress sat down with Chelsea Handler on her Netflix talk show – "Chelsea" – to chat about her current role on ABC’s "The Mayor." With so many TV reboots in the works, however, Chelsea couldn’t help but ask if Lea would be game to see "Glee" make a comeback.
"It was just on the air, so everybody, like, cool it, but with that being said, I would do it tomorrow," she said.
"I loved playing Rachel Berry, I loved that cast, and it was so special, you know, what we did with bringing music into people's homes and these characters that were so relatable. I loved it. I would do it in a heartbeat."
Not only was "Glee" Lea’s breakout role, but the show helped launch the careers of stars like Darren Criss, Melissa Benoist and Naya Rivera. "Glee" also spawned 207 entries on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart during its six year run — more than any other act in the chart’s history.
While it is probably too soon to gleek out over this news, fans cannot wait to see Rachel Berry back in action.
Watch Lea's interview on "Chelsea" below!