Legendary Rocker Tom Petty Dies At 66

Rocker Tom Petty has died at the age of 66 after suffering cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

Petty’s longtime manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed the devastating news in a statement late on Monday evening.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends,” Dimitriades said in the statement.

The Lost Hills Sheriffs Station confirmed to Access Hollywood that they responded to Petty's home on Sunday at 10:46 PM and assisted the Los Angeles Fire Department with transportation of an unresponsive patient to UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. An erroneous report earlier on Monday falsely reported Perry’s death, leading many fans and celebrities to tweet tributes before the singer passed away late on Monday evening.