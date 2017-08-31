Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gives $1M To Hurricane Harvey Relief

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has donated $1 million to the newly established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund which will go toward short and long term relief and recovery efforts.

United Way Worldwide said Wednesday that the national fund will distribute 100 percent of donations to recovery efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation," said United Way Worldwide President and CEO Brian Gallagher in a statement. "Responding to Hurricane Harvey requires the best of all of us — and that's what this gift represents."