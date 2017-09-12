Liam Neeson Says He's Too Old For Action Movies

Special set of skills or not, Liam Neeson says he's finished making thrillers.

In an interview, Neeson said that he plans to stop even though it's hard to turn down the lucrative offers he gets thanks to his box-office success in the three "Taken" films, as well as other thrillers. Neeson believes he's simply getting too old to be an action hero.

"The thrillers, that was all a pure accident," said Neeson. "They're still throwing serious money at me to do that stuff. I'm like, 'Guy's I'm sixty-f---ing-five.' Audiences are eventually going to go, 'Come on.'"