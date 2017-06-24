Liam Payne & Niall Horan Have Mini-One Direction Reunion

Liam Payne and Niall Horan are picking right back up where they left off.
The One Direction bandmates reunited at WZPL's Birthday Bash in Indianapolis on Friday, and shared a few backstage shenanigans for their fans.
"Look who I found," Liam teased in a video posted to his Instagram Story, as Niall appeared behind him while capturing the moment for his own social media followers.
The singers also posed for a cute selfie shared on Niall's IG. In the pic, Liam is seen wearing the teddy bear necklace he received from girlfriend Cheryl for Father's Day in honor of their 3-month-old son.
Both Brits have given fans a peek at their lasting friendship since One Direction went on hiatus last year.
Back in May, the pair caught up at KISS FM's Wango Tango, where Liam appeared to bestow Niall with a special gift.
"Great to see Payno today. Here I am being christened with 'the chain,'' Niall wrote on Twitter at the time, captioning a candid shot of Liam draping a piece of jewelry on his friend – likely the now-famous gold necklace Liam became known for sporting last year.
"Missed ya buddie," Niall added.
Onstage at Friday's concert, Liam and Niall each showcased their respective singles – "Strip That Down" and "Slow Hands." Other performers included Fifth Harmony, Flo Rida, James Arthur and more.
-- Erin Biglow