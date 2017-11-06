Liam Payne Covered P!nk's 'What About Us' And It's Amazing – Watch!

It’s set to be a big week for Liam. The former One Direction member is releasing a music video on Monday for "Bedroom Floor," his latest hit from his solo career. This is the third single from Liam's upcoming album. He previously released "Strip That Down" and "Get Low."

Liam dished in May 2017 to iHeartRadio that his upcoming album is truly a reflection of his favorite work. "It's very eclectic. It's more like my playlist album; my favorite playlist of songs that I have made over the past year. So, some slow jams, there's a couple of dance songs on there, with some R&B stuff. So there's a lot of different stuff,” the 24-year-old said in the interview.

What do you think of Liam’s cover of P!ink though!?

-- Kevin Zelman