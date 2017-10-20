Liam Payne Releases New Song 'Bedroom Floor' – Listen!

Liam Payne just dropped a new single "Bedroom Floor,” and he’s already got one major fan — his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole.
Ahead of the single’s release, Liam tweeted on Thursday, "Not long now… 5am UK time #BedroomFloor is out everywhere! Who's ready?”
And his doting girlfriend got in on the action responding with an expressive, "Me."
The saucy new song may be giving fans a peek into Liam’s relationship with Cheryl, too.
"Baby heard you've been talking about me lately, telling all your friends how much you hate me. Your clothes are saying something different, you wanna break up just to fix it now,” Liam croons.
The lyrics continue, "You be getting real real real real real jealous when it wasn't you oh… you said it was over."
While Liam never specifically mentions Cheryl’s name, all signs seem to point to the fact that the song is about their longtime relationship.
Liam and Cheryl first met in 2008 when Liam tried out for "The X Factor” in London the first time. They didn't start dating officially until 2016 and went public as a couple in February of that year. Since then, they welcomed a baby boy, Bear, in March 2017, and they seem to be enjoying life as new parents.
"On
Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful,
healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still
doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and
overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the
mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me
forever”.
It looks like Liam’s smooth moves definitely worked on Cheryl — and it’s safe to say his fans will be blasting “Bedroom Floor” this weekend too.
-- Kevin Zelman