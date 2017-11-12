Liam Payne Is Sexier Than Ever At 2017 MTV EMAs Singing 'Strip That Down'

We didn't think that Liam Payne could amp up the sex appeal anymore — and then he hit the 2017 MTV EMA Awards in London and shook it on-stage like we've never seen before.

Liam kicked off the MTV EMAs with an early performance of his new hit single "Strip That Down." Clad in a black and blue motorcycle jacket and tight jeans, Liam showed off his dancing skills as he hit the stage with a full crew of dancers. The cute crooner worked it — like really worked it — and proved his hips definitely don't lie as he gyrated on stage.

Liam was clearly excited to show his fans his new moves and new look. He tweeted about it ahead of the MTV EMA performance.