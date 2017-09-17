Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda’s Epic ‘9 to 5’ Reunion!

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda took the stage by storm at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

Just like all of us, the three icons wanted a "9 to 5" reunion — and they definitely brought it. Dolly told the audience, "Personally I have been waiting for a '9 to 5' reunion ever since we did the first one!" Then, things got political… Jane compared their "9 to 5" roles to current events.

"Well back in 1980, in that movie we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot," Lily said, which elicited a long round of applause from the A-list audience.