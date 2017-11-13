Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Update On Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

The composer, lyricist, playwright and actor lamented that after more than one month there are still many people with no water or electricity. More than 140,000 Puerto Ricans have left the island since the September 20 hurricane.

"This would be so unacceptable in any city in the mainland of the United States. It's crazy that this is still where we are a month after the hurricane with so much of the island — not a very big island! Thirty-five miles top to bottom — still without basic resources," said Miranda.

But in trying to "be the silver lining," he says he rather focus on the positive, like the $14 million the Hispanic Federation raised in 24 days through the Unidos Disaster Relief & Recovery Program.

"And that's not big corporations, that's over 100,000 donations and really small increments," he noted. "It is a glimpse of generosity of everyday people — it's kids taking their piggy banks, it's local productions of 'In The Heights' raising money after the show," Miranda said, referring to one of his earlier stage hits. "I really have more hope than ever in us as people and the way our hearts extend out in times of tragedy."