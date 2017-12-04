Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Nadal Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking on a new role – a father of two!
The Broadway superstar confirmed via Twitter on Sunday that he and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, have another baby on the way. The happy couple hit the red carpet at the 2017 Evening Standard Theater Awards in London on Sunday, and fans were quick to notice that Vanessa seemed to be sporting a baby bump.
One fan took to Twitter and tweeted Lin-Manuel, asking, "Is V…?"
The "Hamilton" creator quickly confirmed the news via Twitter and wrote back, "Oh hell yeah."
The Tony winner and his adorable lawyer and scientist wife have been married for 7 years and already share one child together, 3-year-old son Sebastian.
Lin-Manuel and Vanessa have known each other since high school and it looks like they clearly know how to have fun together. During their 2010 wedding, Lin-Manuel pulled off the surprise of a lifetime when he pulled in Vanessa's dad for an impromptu toast and performance of "Fiddler on the Roof's" hit song "To Life."
Congratulations to the happy couple and their growing family!
-- Kevin Zelman