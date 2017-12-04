Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Nadal Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking on a new role – a father of two!

The Broadway superstar confirmed via Twitter on Sunday that he and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, have another baby on the way. The happy couple hit the red carpet at the 2017 Evening Standard Theater Awards in London on Sunday, and fans were quick to notice that Vanessa seemed to be sporting a baby bump.

One fan took to Twitter and tweeted Lin-Manuel, asking, "Is V…?"