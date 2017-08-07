Linkin Park Fans Honor Late Frontman Chester Bennington At Los Angeles Tribute

Hundreds of Linkin Park fans have gathered in downtown Los Angeles to pay tribute to late singer Chester Bennington after his death last month.

KABC-TV reports fans celebrated Bennington's life and music in the city's Grand Park Sunday evening. Video shows fans waving candles and cellphones in the air while performers sang Bennington's songs. Organizer Ashlee Kelly tells the station that Bennington "touched so many lives" with his words.

The public memorial came a week after a private service was held for Bennington.

Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park visits Music Choice at Music Choice Studios on February 21, 2017 in New York City

The 41-year-old Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles last month. His death was ruled a suicide.

