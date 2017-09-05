Lizzy Caplan & Tom Riley Tie The Knot In Italy

"Masters of Sex" star Lizzy Caplan tied the knot with fellow actor Tom Riley over the Labor Day weekend.

A rep for the actress confirmed the news to Access Hollywood on Tuesday.

"Da Vinci's Demons" alum Tom shared a photo on Instagram on Monday that appeared to be from the wedding. The pic showed the couple -- Tom in a suit and Lizzy in a white gown -- sitting on the ground and laughing.

"This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife," he captioned the black-and-white snap.

According to E! News, the pair said "I do" in Ravello, Italy at Villa Cimbrone. 

Tom and Lizzy co-star in the UK series "Ill Behaivour."

-- Access Hollywood Staff

