Lizzy Caplan & Tom Riley Tie The Knot In Italy

"Masters of Sex" star Lizzy Caplan tied the knot with fellow actor Tom Riley over the Labor Day weekend.
A rep for the actress confirmed the news to Access Hollywood on Tuesday.
"Da Vinci's Demons" alum Tom shared a photo on Instagram on Monday that appeared to be from the wedding. The pic showed the couple -- Tom in a suit and Lizzy in a white gown -- sitting on the ground and laughing.
"This one seems fertile. She shall make a satisfactory first wife," he captioned the black-and-white snap.
According to E! News, the pair said "I do" in Ravello, Italy at Villa Cimbrone.
Tom and Lizzy co-star in the UK series "Ill Behaivour."
