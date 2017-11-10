Los Angeles Police Department Ends Investigation Into Corey Feldman's Sexual Assault Claims

The Los Angeles Police Department says it is no longer investigating a sexual assault report filed by actor Corey Feldman.



The LAPD said in a statement Thursday that the events were so long ago that the statute of limitations has expired on Feldman's allegations and detectives have no further avenues to pursue.

The 46-year-old appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" last week to say he was sexually assaulted as a child actor and witnessed sexual abuse of other young performers.