Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan At His Secret Concert

Niall Horan performed at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on Thursday night for a special performance for his Spotify superfans, and his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson was there in full support!
Louis took to Twitter to express his support.
"Blown away by Niall tonight. Felt so f***ing proud!" he wrote.
A YouTube fan account for Louis and Niall, aka Nouis, shared a video of Niall laughing at Louis in the balcony while he was singing one of 1D's songs.
Other stars in attendance were Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett and Lilly Collins.
Louis, Niall, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain and Friends at Niall's concert (Twitter)
This Nouis reunion is seriously everything!
-- Kevin Zelman