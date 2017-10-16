Louis Tomlinson’s Son Freddie Looks Just Like Him — Check Out The Fan Reactions!

Fans could not hold back their comments this weekend after they caught a rare glimpse of Louis Tomlinson’s adorable son, Freddie.
Louis' ex-girlfriend, Briana Jungwirth shared a photo of their 22-month-old son Freddie on Sunday and fans went crazy over how much the adorable tot looks like his One Directioner pop.
One fan commented, "Louis' double!" while another die-hard fan added, “he looks so much like Louis!" The comparisons are uncanny; Louis literally has a mini-me walking around. The baby boy seems to share the “Story of My Life” singer’s eyes and mouth and was rocking a grey jumpsuit and black sneakers in the photo.
Briana also looked lovely in the snap, sporting an all-white shirt and skirt paired with white sneakers.
Louis and Briana broke up in 2015, months before Freddie was born. Louis is currently dating British fashion blogger, model and stylist Eleanor Calder. The couple dated for 4 years before breaking up, but they have since rekindled their romance.
-- Kevin Zelman