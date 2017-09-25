Lucy Hale Claps Back At Twitter Troll Who Called Her 'Anorexic'

Lucy Hale made sure that this Twitter user knows to not joke around about eating disorders.
The "Pretty Little Liars" star responded to a body-shaming tweet that said, "No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look – that's for gay guys * fashionistas, we want you to please eat a hamburger."
Lucy, who opened up about her battle with an eating disorder back in 2012, clapped back: "As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don't take these comments lightly. I am healthy and happy and you don't know me."
"So keep your repulsive comments to yourself," she continued.
It didn't stop there—Lucy sent out one last tweet, completely shutting down the body-shamer: "Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE."
The 28-year-old star's 7 million followers supported her, flooding her Twitter with likes and retweeting her upwards of one thousand times.
Twitter trolls learned to never mess with Lucy again!
