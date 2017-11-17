Luis Fonsi Dedicates Latin Grammy Wins To His Native Puerto Rico

The global hit "Despacito" was the big winner at Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards, making good on all four of its nominations, including record and song of the year.

Singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi dedicated his awards to his native Puerto Rico, as did several other artists throughout the three-hour show, which opened with a moment of silence for the storm-ravaged island.

"I'm here because of Puerto Rico, and this song is a hymn to Puerto Rico," Fonsi said backstage. "Everything I do, and everything I will do, now more than ever, is to continue celebrating my island, my culture, my homeland and my music, and to make sure the public knows that Puerto Rico needs help."