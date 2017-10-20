Lupita Nyong'o Painfully Recounts Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Encounter

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o says she had an encounter with Harvey Weinstein in 2011 at his home in Connecticut. Nyong'o says Weinstein invited her there to screen a film while she was a student at the Yale School of Drama.



In an op-ed for the New York Times published Thursday Nyong'o says Weinstein asked if he could give her a massage and that she gave him one instead. She says he tried to remove his pants and after several of her protestations she left.