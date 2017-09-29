Lynda Carter Urges James Cameron To Stop Dissing 'Wonder Woman'

Don't mess with the original "Wonder Woman"! Lynda Carter took to Facebook on Thursday to post a strongly worded letter to famed director James Cameron.
"To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women--we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT," she wrote.
Back in August, James made comments to The Guardian about "Wonder Woman" that got a lot of people talking. He made points about Gal Gadot playing the DC Comics icon in the 2017 blockbuster, critiquing that her character wasn't complicated or groundbreaking enough to deserve the hype it was getting leading up to the film's release. He said he believed it was a "step-backwards."
Lynda isn't the only member of the "Wonder Woman" family who's weighed in on James' remarks.
Despite director Patty Jenkins calling him out on Twitter for his "inability to understand what 'Wonder Woman' is," the "Titanic" filmmaker doubled-down on his comments in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week.
“I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground,” he told the trade mag of Gal.
“So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, ‘letting’ a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn’t think there was anything groundbreaking in ‘Wonder Woman. I thought it was a good film. Period,” he added.
As of Friday afternoon, James had yet to respond to Lynda's post.
Stand your ground, Lynda! You're still the ultimate "Wonder Woman"!
-- Kevin Zelman