Lynda Carter Urges James Cameron To Stop Dissing 'Wonder Woman'

Lynda isn't the only member of the "Wonder Woman" family who's weighed in on James' remarks.

Despite director Patty Jenkins calling him out on Twitter for his "inability to understand what 'Wonder Woman' is," the "Titanic" filmmaker doubled-down on his comments in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter this week.

“I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground,” he told the trade mag of Gal.

“So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, ‘letting’ a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn’t think there was anything groundbreaking in ‘Wonder Woman. I thought it was a good film. Period,” he added.