Madonna Moves To Portugal And Announces New Music Is Coming

Madonna has packed up and moved to Portugal!

The "Material Girl" revealed the location change in an Instagram post on Saturday. 

"I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon," she wrote alongside a photo of baskets hanging from the ceiling.

The 59-year-old singer also shared another photo of artwork, revealing that her new home has inspired her to start work on new music. 

"The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! ❤️🇵🇹. 🎼🎤🎬🎥. This will be the next Chapter in My Book! 📚📕📚📕📚♥️It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!! 🌏🎉🌈🙏🏻." 

The move shouldn't come as a huge surprise to her fans. Madonna and her family have been traveling in Europe and her son, David, is a soccer superstar and has joined the Benfica Football Team Youth Academy, according to a report in The Guardian. 

It looks like the family is fitting right in! 

