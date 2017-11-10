Magazine Apologizes To Lupita Nyong'o For Altering Her Hair In Cover Photo

British magazine Grazia U.K. has apologized to Lupita Nyong'o after the actress accused it of altering her hair on its front cover "to fit a more Eurocentric notion" of beauty.

The Academy Award winner tweeted before-and-after images, saying the magazine "edited out and smoothed" her hair. She added the hashtag "dtmh (don't touch my hair)."

On Instagram, the Kenya-raised star of "12 Years a Slave" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" said "there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women's complexion, hair style and texture."