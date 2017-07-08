Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Are Married

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have tied the knot, Access Hollywood has confirmed.



The "Dancing with the Stars" pros said "I do" at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, Us Weekly reported on Saturday.

According to the mag, Maks' brother, Val Chmerkovsky, served as best man, while Peta's bridesmaids included fellow "DWTS" pro Sharna Burgess and Val's former "DWTS" celeb partner Rumer Willis.