Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Are Married

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have tied the knot, Access Hollywood has confirmed.
The "Dancing with the Stars" pros said "I do" at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, Us Weekly reported on Saturday.
According to the mag, Maks' brother, Val Chmerkovsky, served as best man, while Peta's bridesmaids included fellow "DWTS" pro Sharna Burgess and Val's former "DWTS" celeb partner Rumer Willis.
Val shared a pic on his Instagram on Saturday afternoon showing him with Maks and Peta. He captioned it "family."
Rumer shared a pic on Instagram showing her and Sharna getting ready for the event.
"We ready!!! #bridesmaids #chmergatroydwedding," Rumer captioned the pic.
Guests included Nyle DiMarco, who won "DWTS" Season 22 with Peta, and Candace Cameron Bure, who shared a pic of her look for the couple's nuptials on her Instagram.
"Dancing with the Stars" host Tom Bergeron tweeted out his congratulations to the couple on Saturday.
"Congratulations to @PetaMurgatroyd & @MaksimC on their "Paso I Do-ble!" The marital gene pool just got a lot hotter!" he wrote, adding a winking emoji.
In January 2016, Peta and Maks opened up to Access Hollywood about their early wedding plans, predicting it would be a big one, and include guests who were past "DWTS" partners and pros. Peta also opened up about Maks' proposal, telling Access it was "super romantic."
-- Jolie Lash