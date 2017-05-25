Manchester Tragedy: Teenage Couple Killed In Blast 'Together Forever'

The families of a teenage couple killed in the Manchester bombing say the pair "wanted to be together forever and now they are."



In a joint statement released through Manchester police, their families say 17-year-old Chloe Rutherford and 19-year-old Liam Curry were "perfect in every way for each other" and "inseparable."

The families said: "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not."