Manchester Tragedy: Teenage Couple Killed In Blast 'Together Forever'

The families of a teenage couple killed in the Manchester bombing say the pair "wanted to be together forever and now they are."
In a joint statement released through Manchester police, their families say 17-year-old Chloe Rutherford and 19-year-old Liam Curry were "perfect in every way for each other" and "inseparable."
The families said: "On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not."
The couple was among 22 people killed Monday night when bomber Salman Abedi targeted an Ariana Grande concert attended by many young people.
Others confirmed dead on Thursday included 14-year-old Sorrell Leczkowski. Her family, who went on Monday to collect her from the concert, said her grandmother is in intensive care and her mother is recovering from surgery.