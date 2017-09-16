Mandy Moore Shows Off Stunning Engagement Ring

Mandy Moore is one lucky lady!

The actress was at Entertainment Weekly's pre-Emmy party on Friday, and showed off her stunning engagement ring on the red carpet.

She was all smiles, wearing a sleek black dress and slicked back hair, as she showed off her new ring.

Mandy Moore attends the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party - Arrivals at Sunset Tower on September 15, 2017 in West Hollywood

(Getty Images)

WATCH: 'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore Is Engaged!

Mandy got engaged on Monday night to Taylor Goldsmith.

Her "This Is Us" co-star Chris Sullivan revealed how he found out about the news.

Mandy Moore's engagement ring

(Getty Images)

WATCH: Mandy Moore Slays The Throwback Game With Another Epic Childhood Pic

Her "This Is Us" co-star Chris Sullivan revealed how he found out about the news.

"It all came up in our group text thread," he told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans on Wednesday.

This will be Mandy's second marriage. She was previously married to Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa Wk53

Related news

Latest News